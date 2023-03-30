LawCall
St. Clair County man arrested on rape, child sex abuse charges

60-year-old Willard Harmon Cain is facing one count of first degree rape, two counts of sex abuse of a child under 12, and three counts of first degree sodomy.(St. Clair County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested Thursday on multiple sex crime charges, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Billy J. Murray says 60-year-old Willard Harmon Cain was arrested by the St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division on Mt. Moriah Road in Pell City on March 30 after an “intensive investigation.”

Cain is facing one count of first degree rape, two counts of sex abuse of a child under 12, and three counts of first degree sodomy.

Cain was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville and we’re told he is being held with no bond.

The investigation continues. We’ll update this story if more information is released by authorities.

