Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jayden Lewis!

Jayden is a senior at Anniston High School with a 3.9 GPA. He is Drum Major of the Marching Band, a member of SGA, National Honor Society, and JROTC. Outside of school, he volunteers at his church and is an Anniston City Changer. His hardworking and responsible personality is always present.

Jayden, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

