LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Jayden Lewis

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jayden Lewis!

Jayden is a senior at Anniston High School with a 3.9 GPA. He is Drum Major of the Marching Band, a member of SGA, National Honor Society, and JROTC. Outside of school, he volunteers at his church and is an Anniston City Changer. His hardworking and responsible personality is always present.

Jayden, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Jayden Lewis
Donations heading to Mississippi.
American Legion collecting donations to take to Miss. tornado victims
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
‘It is absolutely devastating’: Ways you can help with disaster relief in Mississippi
Dorian cheering on Squadron
Meet the Squadron’s biggest fan