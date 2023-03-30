LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Man with disabilities assaulted by two teens on camera

Shocking Facebook video captured a disabled man getting attacked by two teens in Wisconsin.
By Rachael Perry
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) – Shocking video out of Wisconsin shows a man with a disability hit over and over again by two teens.

The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Titania McGee said the victim, wearing black in the video, is her older brother Jermaine.

“I guess they just took him over there and started beating him,” she said.

McGee first saw the video of the attack on her brother a few days ago.

“Want to fight, want to cry, want to hurt… but I did the right thing and I reached out to the police,” she said. “My heart hurt like now I gotta send my brother away.”

Titania McGee said her brother was hit by a car, which left him disabled. She said he had to have brain surgery and have some of his brain removed.

Titania McGee said her brother is often seen walking around town, sometimes asking people for 50 cents or a cigarette.

“I know my brother don’t mean no harm, like, he wouldn’t hurt nobody, everybody know that,” she said. “He might scare some people but he would never hurt nobody, harm nobody in no kind of way.”

The Beloit Police Department made a post about the attack on Facebook. They know Jermaine McGee is a nice person dealing with some mental disabilities.

Police also said they also know the suspects and were able to take them into custody.

Titania McGee said she’s afraid the suspects will get off with just a slap on the wrist.

The City of Beloit also acknowledged it had seen the video. They promised to prosecute the two suspects and thanked whoever posted the video for helping to “drive crime down.”

Copyright 2023 WKOW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
Woman killed, 2 injured in Cullman wreck
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe

Latest News

Find out if you have unclaimed property or money at unclaimed.org
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you
He faces 10 felony counts that could bring up to a decade in prison.
Man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls in US, Canada
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened
Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Gun injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC study shows