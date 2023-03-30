LawCall
Former Huntsville PD officer indicted on capital murder charges for pregnant girlfriend’s death

David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24, according to online court documents.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The former Huntsville Police Department officer who was arrested and charged in 2022 for his alleged role in his pregnant girlfriend’s murder was indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24, according to online court documents. The counts are for killing a person inside a car, killing a person and her unborn child and causing the death of a child under 14 years old.

Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer

The incident happened on Jan. 7, 2022, when McCoy was off-duty. According to investigators, McCoy admitted to shooting Courtney Spraggins, 26, but he doesn’t remember how it happened.

