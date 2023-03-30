First Alert Weather: First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It’s a chilly start to the day with many spots in the lower 40s. We have some mid to upper 30s north of Birmingham. I definitely recommend grabbing the jacket before you step outside this morning. The good news is that winds remain light and windchill is not a factor. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. High pressure is in place and will move off to the east giving us southeasterly winds this afternoon at 5-10 mph. The southerly component will help us warm up this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Out The Door Forecast (WBRC)

It should be a beautiful afternoon. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will likely remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s by 7-8 PM.

Showers Possible Friday: Some of our high resolution models are now hinting at the chance for showers Friday morning into Friday afternoon. The good news is that the atmosphere should remain fairly stable so I doubt we’ll see any strong or severe storms during the daytime hours. We should start Friday off with increasing clouds with temperatures in the mid 50s. We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be breezy at times from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Friday will likely remain mostly cloudy with storms developing Friday night into Saturday morning.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next 24 hours is the threat for severe storms across the Midwest and into parts of the Southeast Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk - threat level 4 out of 5 - for parts of Iowa and northwestern Illinois. They also have a moderate risk issued for northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and far western Tennessee. It includes the city of Memphis. Areas in the moderate risk have an increasing chance to see a significant damaging wind and tornado threat. An enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5- includes a good bit of the Midwest and extends into Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and far northwest Alabama. Most of Central Alabama is under a slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5.

Severe Threat Friday (WBRC)

The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. I think the most organized threat for severe storms will remain to our northwest, but we have to be weather aware Friday night for stormy weather. We believe the greatest chance to see storms will likely occur Friday at 9 PM and it will all come to an end by 7 AM Saturday. Flooding appears unlikely as moisture is somewhat limited with this system. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings. I recommend a NOAA Weather Radio with fresh batteries and to monitor our First Alert Weather App. If any tornado warnings are issued, we will go live on television and through social media. I still think the greatest concern will occur in northwest Alabama.

Weekend Forecast: Most of the weekend is looking dry and quiet once the stormy weather moves through early Saturday morning.

Future Rader - Sat. 12 a.m. (WBRC)

I think Saturday afternoon will end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday afternoon will likely end up breezy as drier air filters into the state. If you have any Saturday evening plans, you might want to grab a jacket. Temperatures will likely cool into the 60s and 50s after 7 PM. We are forecasting mid 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out late Sunday night for parts of Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties, but I think we’ll stay dry Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Unsettled Pattern Next Week: It looks like the first week of April is going to remain unsettled and stormy for the eastern half of the country. Long-range weather models are showing a dynamic system developing across the Central United States that could result in several severe threats. The big question is the timing of this system and the placement of moisture. The latest trends are showing widely scattered storm chances for Central Alabama Monday through Wednesday. The exact timing and coverage remains a big question mark. I do think we’ll see temperatures climb well above average. Highs on Monday are forecast to climb into the mid 70s. We could end up in the lower 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Any storms that form could become strong or severe thanks to unstable air and some wind shear. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a enhanced threat for severe storms Tuesday (April 4th) for parts of Arkansas and southern Missouri. A slight risk has been issued for northern Mississippi, western Tennessee, and far northwest Alabama Tuesday. I think we will have a better handle on this setup once we get through Friday night’s severe threat. I would plan for storm chances each day next week with a cold front trying to move into Alabama next Wednesday and Thursday.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Thursday-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.