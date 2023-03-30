LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Craig Crisis Care Center officially open after nursing shortage delayed start date

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham is finally open after a nursing shortage delayed their start date.

We first reported on the need for nurses about a month ago. The executive director said shortly after the story aired, they received several applications.

JBS Mental Health Authority Executive Director Jim Crego says they originally planned to open February 23, but instead, the doors opened one month later on March 23.

Now they can help people dealing with crisis. They are starting with a small capacity so they only have ten beds open, but that’s ten more than they had a few weeks ago.

“Some of the people that we serve are co-occurring so they have both mental health and substance use,” said Dr. Sabrina Scott, the Craig Crisis Care Center Director. “We have been doing assessments. We have been linking people back up to services, giving them resources for the few that have come in.”

Crego says the facility will be able to help those struggling while also relieving emergency rooms and jails.

“Law enforcement also will benefit from this because they are going to have individuals who they -- currently, now when they encounter them in crisis, have probably two options,” explained Crego. “Take them to the emergency department or take them to jail which is a very chaotic, not a very good environment for the individual to get the treatment they need.”

“We look forward to giving that specialized treatment to get people stabilized, back to their communities and back to their families,” said Scott.

They hope to connect people to longer term providers and resources so they can turn their lives around and not become reoccurring patients.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Beloved Winston Co. teacher struck, killed by vehicle
Beloved Winston Co. teacher struck, killed by vehicle; man charged with murder
Police are on the scene in the 500 block of 12th Street Southwest.
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on city’s southwest side
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting

Latest News

Keeping kids safe from violence
Birmingham Police call on parents to help protect; local organization offering after-school and spring break help
Three Alabama school districts including Tuscaloosa city schools are suing Meta, the parent...
Three Alabama schools districts suing social media companies
Birmingham City Schools is mourning another student killed by gun violence.
BCS holding Superintendent’s Academy summer camp for 5-12 graders
First Alert Weather 9p 3-29-23
First Alert Weather: Mild & mostly clear evening, active weather returns Friday