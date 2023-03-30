Bluehouse Salmon’s Sheet Pan Salmon with Vegetables
Good Day Cooking
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ingredients:
Salmon
Spring Vegetables (Potatoes, broccolini, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, whole garlic cloves)
Green Sauce Ingredients:
Dill
Parsley
Lemon zest juice
Olive Oil
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
Put the green sauce ingredients in a food processor and puree it
Season the veggies in salt and pepper
Put in the oven for about 20 minutes
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.