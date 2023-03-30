LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bluehouse Salmon’s Sheet Pan Salmon with Vegetables

Good Day Cooking
Micah Clark - Sheet Pan Salmon with spring vegetables
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

Salmon

Spring Vegetables (Potatoes, broccolini, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, whole garlic cloves)

Green Sauce Ingredients:

Dill

Parsley

Lemon zest juice

Olive Oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Put the green sauce ingredients in a food processor and puree it

Season the veggies in salt and pepper

Put in the oven for about 20 minutes

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
Woman killed, 2 injured in Cullman wreck
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Micah Clark - Sheet Pan Salmon with spring vegetables
Source: WBRC video
The Melt Burger
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Smoked tuna dip
Post Office Pies: Spring Salad
Post Office Pies: Spring Salad