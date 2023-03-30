Birmingham PD says juvenile shot in NE part of city Wednesday evening

LawCall
Police: Juvenile shot in NE Birmingham early Tuesday evening(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a juvenile was shot in the northeast part of the city Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Gallant Drive just before 7 p.m.

When they arrived, we’re told they found a male juvenile suffering a gunshot wound.

We’re told his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from a group fight.

No suspects are in custody. We’ll update this story with more information when we receive it.

