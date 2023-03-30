LawCall
BCS holding Superintendent’s Academy summer camp for 5-12 graders

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break for your students is closer than you think and Birmingham City Schools want to help keep your kids growing and learning.

This summer, they’re hosting the Superintendent’s Academy for scholars in grades 5 through 12. It’s a 4-week, achievement-based summer enrichment camp to help students grow in a number of areas.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says the whole goal of the camp is to build the students and their leadership abilities. The school system says the program promotes confidence, critical literacy skills, STEM knowledge, problem-based learning, and volunteerism.

Dr. Sullivan understands the school system as a whole has room to grow and he says it starts with keeping students engaged in learning, even outside the typical school schedule.

“Our goal is to push learning beyond just a regular school day, beyond just a regular school year... giving our students more time on task and we think that by doing that we can see improved academic performance for our students,” he explains.

Applications for the Superintendent’s Academy are open now, but space is limited and the application deadline is April 14. 5th and middle schoolers can apply here. High schoolers can apply here.

