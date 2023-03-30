American Legion collecting donations to take to Miss. tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Legion Post 255 in Fultondale is collecting donations on Thursday, March 30, that will be taken to help the people in Mississippi impacted by last weekend’s weather.

A crew will be leaving Fultondale at 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Helping out people impacted by natural disasters is not something new for the group.

“Our last trip was to Selma, Alabama when it hit. We made two trips to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Houma, Louisiana, two trips to Florida, Kentucky, and two trips to Texas,” explained First Vice Commander, Joe Miner and Post Adjutant, George Kringbaum.

They are now accepting donations of food, pet food, toilet paper, diapers, baby wipes, paper towels, and more. The only thing they cannot accept is cases of water and clothing.

They especially need tarps to help cover roof damage, and allowing those who can to get back into their homes.

“Anytime you have that kind of storm, they have nowhere to live, they’re probably being housed in neighboring motels and things like that,” said Kringbaum.

Donations can be dropped off at the post house at 1834 Carson Rd, Birmingham, AL 35217.

For more information on the American Legion and upcoming events, click here.

