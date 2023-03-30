LawCall
Alabaster city leaders agree to $1.75M for I-65 widening project

(WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster city leaders have agreed to help with a project that could make your I-65 commute in Shelby County a smoother ride.

The county is moving forward with a project to widen I-65.

It looks like the project is moving in the right direction, as the Alabaster City Council agreed to pay $1.75 million for the expansion project. The city’s funding is coming out of next year’s budget, which starts this October.

The proposed project is seven miles long and aims to expand to six lanes.

The entire project will cost about $200 million, with 80 percent of federal highway funds from the state, 10 percent ALDOT match funds, and 10 percent local match funds.

Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said this is a significant project that would help the entire state.

“You have folks going, tourism wise, going down to the beach, and then also from an economic development standpoint, you have a lot of truck traffic that happens along I-65,” Binzer said. “Just from shipping goods throughout Alabama.”

The county will meet with ALDOT this week to commit to the 10 percent match funds, and they are still waiting on Calera’s decision.

