3-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

The crash happened on Alabama 69 near the 135 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County March 29 claimed the life of a 3-year-old.

State Troopers say the crash happened when the 2015 Hyundai Genesis driven by Shadereka M.L. Green of Tuscaloosa hit a 2022 Ford F350.

Green, the 3-year-old and a 4-year-old passenger in the Hyundai were not using seat belts or child restraints at the time of the crash and were all ejected.

After the initial collision, authorities say the 3-year-old was hit by an unidentified vehicle that did not stop or return to the scene. The child died at the scene. Green and the 4-year-old were injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on Alabama 69 near the 135 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.

If anyone has information concerning the crash, please contact ALEA Troopers at (205) 553-5531.

