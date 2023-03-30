LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

21-year-old man killed in Bessemer Wednesday

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walterius Jamal Barnes.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walterius Jamal Barnes.(Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walterius Jamal Barnes.

Authorities say he was shot in the 2000 block of Fairfax Avenue around 3 p.m. March 29.

Barnes died later that same day just before 9 p.m. at UAB Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
Woman killed, 2 injured in Cullman wreck
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Morgan Freeman led ‘Gunners’ now filming in Birmingham area
Source: WBRC video
New movie now filming here in Alabama
Source: WBRC video
Collecting donations for Miss. tornado victims
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado