21-year-old man killed in Bessemer Wednesday

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walterius Jamal Barnes.

Authorities say he was shot in the 2000 block of Fairfax Avenue around 3 p.m. March 29.

Barnes died later that same day just before 9 p.m. at UAB Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.