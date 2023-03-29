LawCall
Woman killed, 2 injured in Cullman wreck

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening, March 28, claimed the life of a Cullman woman.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 47-year-old Chessi R. Waddell was fatally injured when the 2003 Toyota Corolla that she was driving was struck by a 2006 Mazda MPV, driven by 39-year-old Tye W. Leach, of Hartselle.

Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene. Leach was injured and transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

ALEA says a 5-year-old passenger in the Toyota was also injured and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near Cullman County 1246, approximately two miles east of Moulton, in Cullman County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

