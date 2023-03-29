With more than 20 homicides so far this year, Birmingham PD calling on community for help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is seeing a burst in violence, with more than 20 homicides so far this year, and 3 since Sunday, March 26.

One of those victims was Caleb Whitt, a 17-year-old senior at Jackson Olin High School.

Whitt is just one of over a dozen teens and children who have been killed in the city since last year. Birmingham Police said it’s another reminder that parents need to check in and see who their kids are spending time with.

Since January 2022, data shows that 15 kids under the age of 18 have died from gun violence in Birmingham.

BPD Chief Scott Thurmond said many of these deaths are foolish and didn’t need to happen.

“All these homicides, or the majority of them, have been absolutely foolish,” Thurmond said. “There was no reason for anyone to lose their life, and so it’s just really sad.”

Thurmond said most of the gun violence victims in the city are between 30 and 50 years old.

“What we have really seen recently is the age group of the people getting killed is 30 to 50, which is very unusual.” Thurmond said. “Usually, it’s a little bit younger group, but we are seeing an older group.”

Thurmond said while the victims are tending to be older, they have seen children and teenagers killed in the last year.

When it comes to Whitt, police think he may have been involved in a shootout between two groups near the University Crossings Apartment Complex. They said he was likely hanging out with a dangerous group of people.

“Just stop and think,” Thurmond said. “Stop and think before you grab that gun. Stop and think before you engage in some of these illegal activities. Stop and think before you hang out with some of these people. Stop and think about the places that you frequent, cause they may cost you your life.”

Whitt was shot around noon on Sunday, but the city of Birmingham still has a late-night curfew for kids under 17. It’s to try and combat youth crime.

Birmingham Police said they need help from the community to keep gun violence low after this most recent burst.

“It’s a work in progress,” Thurmond said. “We will work hard to keep gun violence down in the city, but we need the community’s help. The community is going to have to step in and be good community partners and help us with this.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.