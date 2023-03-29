Vestavia Police Department joins Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are now more crime fighters working to get drugs out of our neighborhoods.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department just joined the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force. Vestavia is now the fifth participating agency in the task force.

Right now, the task force has nine investigators, all from Alabaster, Pelham, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s office.

The more resources the task force has, the more cases they can work at the same time. Investigators say this allows them to respond quicker to community concerns and complaints.

With a unit their size, one additional person is huge, and they are already seeing the benefit.

The commander also says it’s important that none of the task force investigators go out on their own because this is a dangerous job, and by adding an additional person, it allows them to increase their safety in numbers.

“We couldn’t do this without all of our partnerships within these municipalities. So, it’s critical for our success and for us to be able to press the fight against these drug dealers and traffickers,” Commander McGee said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

McGee said their goal is to continue to grow, and he hopes more municipalities join.

