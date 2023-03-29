Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in 1982 cold case

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a cold case.

A woman’s body was found in April 1982 in the Fosters area of Tuscaloosa County on the Black Warrior River. Authorities say the body was in good condition and very near to the time of her death, likely within 24-48 hours. An autopsy revealed her death was criminal, and she suffered extensive trauma.

Color 35mm photographs were taken of her and photographs were used at the time in an attempt to identify her. Investigators spent a great deal of time searching missing person reports, and publicizing this case, but were unable to identify the victim. The more recent investigation into her identity has included exhumation. The case has been investigated diligently, and has been revisited throughout the years, but the victim has never been identified.

Recently the Sheriff’s Office worked with the FACES LAB (Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services) at LSU to create new images of the victim from the original photographs and medical records. The FACES Lab utilizes forensic imaging to create images of victims that are life-like, and more representative of how a victim would have actually appeared in life.

A woman's body was found in the Fosters community in 1982. (Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)

The victim was a white female, 5′3″ tall, with black/brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes and type “O” blood. She wore size 7 tennis shoes. The medical examiner reported that she previously been pregnant and/or given birth to a child sometime in her life.

If anyone believes that they recognize this victim, or has any information they believe may be relevant, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616 or the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.