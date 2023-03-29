LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sylacauga Police asking for assistance locating suspect in homicide investigation

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department is asking the public for help locating the suspect in a homicide.

On Wednesday, March 29, police responded to a call in the area of S. Main Avenue between E. Clay Street and E. Park Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying behind a vacant house, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead by the Talladega County Coroner on scene.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Tony Jaquez Keith.

Police say the man was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

Sylacauga Police are asking for anyone with information to please come forward. You can call the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at 256-249-4716, or Sylacauga Police Department at 256-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867. Your information could lead to a reward.

123movies-i.net
embed google map on website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Beloved Winston Co. teacher struck, killed by vehicle
Beloved Winston Co. teacher struck, killed by vehicle; man charged with murder
Police are on the scene in the 500 block of 12th Street Southwest.
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on city’s southwest side
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer injured in Tuesday shooting

Latest News

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer injured in Tuesday shooting
L to R: Randy Wayne King, 42. Ronnie Lee King, 67.
2 arrested after man, woman killed in Anniston
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after morning shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
Wednesday forecast.
First Alert Weather: Sunny Wednesday afternoon; storms possible Friday into Saturday