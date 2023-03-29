Sylacauga Police asking for assistance locating suspect in homicide investigation

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department is asking the public for help locating the suspect in a homicide.

On Wednesday, March 29, police responded to a call in the area of S. Main Avenue between E. Clay Street and E. Park Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying behind a vacant house, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead by the Talladega County Coroner on scene.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Tony Jaquez Keith.

Police say the man was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

Sylacauga Police are asking for anyone with information to please come forward. You can call the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at 256-249-4716, or Sylacauga Police Department at 256-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867. Your information could lead to a reward.

