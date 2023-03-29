LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Stallions hit the field in preparation for second season

Birmingham Stallions getting ready for new season
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions are getting ready to kickoff the second USFL season as practices are underway in Protective Stadium.

The Stallions are coming off a very successful inaugural season, capturing the USFL Championship. Head coach Skip Holtz talked Tuesday about the challenge of repeating as champions.

“It’s hard to repeat. It’s hard to do this,” Holtz said. “The only way we’re going to do it is if we take a mindset to remain humble and hungry and keep banging that rock and we get as good as can be right now. We’re not king of the mountain. We’re 0-0 and we’re going to get whatever we earn this year.”

The Stallions’ second season kicks off on April 15 inside Protective Stadium as part of a massive USFL double header on WBRC FOX6.

Philadelphia travels to Memphis for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff while New Jersey and Birmingham get things started at 6:30 p.m.

Single game and season tickets are available now at theusfl.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved Winston Co. teacher struck, killed by vehicle
Beloved Winston Co. teacher struck, killed by vehicle; man charged with murder
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Police are on the scene in the 500 block of 12th Street Southwest.
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on city’s southwest side
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
A spokesperson for the police department confirmed two officers were shot while answering the...
One HPD Officer dead, one officer critically injured following shooting

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
UAB vs. Utah Valley Tuesday night in NIT Semi-finals
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993
Dorian cheering on Squadron
Meet the Squadron’s biggest fan