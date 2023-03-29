Owners of pony pursued, ‘arrested’ by police in Tuscaloosa found

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The owners of a pony the Tuscaloosa Police Department affectionately called ‘Ginuwine’ after wrangling him in the Alberta neighborhood last week have been found.

You may remember our previous story about the pony found roaming the streets of the Alberta neighborhood around 10 p.m. Monday, March 20.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Tuscaloosa Police says they located the owners of the pony, whose name is actually Knight.

Police say the folks at Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa, or TROT, have helped care for Knight since he was captured by officers that night.

We’re told the non-profit organization will be keeping Knight at their farm in Cottondale, where they offer riding lessons as therapy for children and adults with disabilities.

In fact, you can stop by the TROT Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. to meet Knight, where he’s busy making friends, learning manners, and getting comfortable at his new home.

You can watch a video about Knight posted on the Tuscaloosa PD Facebook page by clicking here.

Police say all ‘charges’ against ‘Ginuwine’ have been dismissed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.