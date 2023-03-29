LawCall
One dead, one injured after early morning shooting in Ensley

Homicide investigation
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after an early morning shooting left one dead and another sent to the hospital.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, gunshots were detected around Avenue F and 30th Street in Ensley.

When officers arrived at the scene, a young female was found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. She was declared dead on the scene.

Another male was at the scene as well as another female with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to BPD, the three individuals go into a disagreement with another separate party. Police believe the other party is responsible for the shooting, but no one is currently in custody.

Police believe both females that suffered gunshot wounds were juveniles.

“The message that we have launched our curfew campaign, not as an enforcement measure, but as an education tool,” said Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police. “One of our biggest fears is that we’ve seen so many tragedies take place where our youth are out at all times of the morning and all times of the night. We’re so sad that, if our victim is a juvenile, we have lost another young life in our city. Our hearts go out to their parents because I can only imagine what they’re going through.”

If anyone has any information, Birmingham police are asking that they call them directly or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

