Lawson State partnering with Birmingham to provide CDL class for city employees

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working with Lawson State to help city employees get their commercial driver license for free.

City leaders hope the move will not only help them keep employees, but hire more drivers. Something they, like so many other Birmingham companies desperately need.

Public Works Director Josh Yates believes it will be vital in boosting public works staffing numbers and bettering Birmingham.

“We haven’t been fully staffed at operator in quite a while. So we are turning the corner on trying to really fill these vacancies, doing everything in our power to fill them,” said Yates.

The license will allow operators to work on a number of machines, all of which are designed to clean up your neighborhood.

“Our refuse truck drivers, our limb loaders, our pickers, big bulk trash, even our one armed bandits with our new cart system. Those are all required to have a CDL, commercial driver license class B,” said Yates.

The more operators who get CDL certified, the more often the city will be able to pick up trash piles in your community. Right now, they are down to once a month due to staffing challenges.

“The number one priority is making sure we get the garbage up off the ground. So when we have to pull operators from our bulk team in order to pick up garbage, it does leave our bulk a little short. The good news is we do have an approach and some options coming available to us that are going to put us back on a better track. Hopefully to get around our neighborhoods a lot more often to make sure we are cleaning them up as best we can,” said Yates.

The first round of training begins in April and the class has already been filled, but more openings are expected in May for city employees that are interested.

