Hoover 911 Dispatch welcomes their Emotional Support Dog

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover 911 dispatchers are getting some 4-legged therapy to help them deal with their daily stress.

The department has welcomed their emotional support dog named Willow.

Willow is a 2-year-old Bernedoodle who is gentle, loving and playful.

Willow’s owner Shea Hess had the bright idea to bring Willow to work with her one day to make everyone’s day better.

“When I would go home and pet her, absolutely it makes you feel better. It’s scientifically proven petting dogs lowers your blood pressure,” Hess said. “So, I was like hey that would be a really good idea if everyone could get a little bit of that and when we realized she was a good fit, and the noises didn’t bother her, we went and did formal training.”

Willow went through 8 weeks of training that consisted of basic obedience training and advanced training.

“She learned some special skills like touch where she can lay across your lap, that gives the effect of a weighted blanket,” Hess said.

Willow took on her role in February and her main duties consist of making everyone feel better.

“She can go over, let you pet her for a little bit and that call that you just had, maybe you’re not thinking about as much anymore,” Hess said. “It just puts you in a little bit of a better mood.”

When Willow becomes more comfortable in the environment, they have future plans for her to meet the community like visiting elementary schools and senior centers.

