LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hoover 911 Dispatch welcomes their Emotional Support Dog

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover 911 dispatchers are getting some 4-legged therapy to help them deal with their daily stress.

The department has welcomed their emotional support dog named Willow.

Willow is a 2-year-old Bernedoodle who is gentle, loving and playful.

Willow’s owner Shea Hess had the bright idea to bring Willow to work with her one day to make everyone’s day better.

“When I would go home and pet her, absolutely it makes you feel better. It’s scientifically proven petting dogs lowers your blood pressure,” Hess said. “So, I was like hey that would be a really good idea if everyone could get a little bit of that and when we realized she was a good fit, and the noises didn’t bother her, we went and did formal training.”

Willow went through 8 weeks of training that consisted of basic obedience training and advanced training.

“She learned some special skills like touch where she can lay across your lap, that gives the effect of a weighted blanket,” Hess said.

Willow took on her role in February and her main duties consist of making everyone feel better.

“She can go over, let you pet her for a little bit and that call that you just had, maybe you’re not thinking about as much anymore,” Hess said. “It just puts you in a little bit of a better mood.”

When Willow becomes more comfortable in the environment, they have future plans for her to meet the community like visiting elementary schools and senior centers.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Birmingham Police Car
Jackson-Olin HS senior shot, killed in Birmingham
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in death of former UAB football player at B’ham gas station

Latest News

Owners of pony pursued, ‘arrested’ by police in Tuscaloosa found
If you experienced storm damage to your home it is important that you beware of potential...
Homeowners urged to be ready for repair scams after Alabama storms
A spokesperson for the police department confirmed two officers were shot while answering the...
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 2 Huntsville PD officers, 1 person injured
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in death of former UAB football player at B’ham gas station