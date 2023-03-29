First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! You’ll need the jacket this morning as temperatures have cooled into the low to mid 40s. When you factor in a northerly wind at 5-10 mph, it feels like it is in the mid to upper 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with passing clouds moving through the area.

We are looking at a dry Wednesday. We could see some upper-level clouds move through Central Alabama this morning, but I think we’ll end up with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky by late afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. If you have any plans this evening, we will likely see a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling into the 50s by 7-8 PM.

Beautiful Thursday: Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! It’ll be a chilly start with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will shift from the north to the southeast at 5-10 mph. The southerly component will help us warm up above average as we finish out the week.

Scattered Showers/Storms Possible Friday Afternoon: We will likely see cloud cover increase Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s. Friday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. I’ll hold on to a 40% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for showers will likely occur along and north of I-20/59.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will likely arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5- for parts of the Midwest and down into the Southeast. It includes western Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and far northwest Alabama. A slight risk- threat level 2 out of 5 - has been issued for areas along and north of I-20/59.

The threat lowers south and east of Birmingham. Our main threat Friday night includes damaging winds up to 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. We want to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings between 9 PM Friday and Saturday at 7 AM. We encourage you have a NOAA Weather Radio turned on with fresh batteries. It will be able to wake you up in the middle of the night if a severe storm develops. The stormy weather should move out of Central Alabama by the mid-morning hours of Saturday. Saturday afternoon should end up dry with highs in the mid 70s.

Dry and Nice Sunday: Sunday is looking like a beautiful day across Central Alabama. The cold front will move through reinforcing some dry air into the area. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning. Sunday should end up partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Stormy Weather Next Week: We are looking at another dynamic weather system developing across the Central and Eastern United States early next week. We could see a surge of rain and storms impact Central Alabama on Monday. I’ve increased the rain chance to 60%. One of our long-range weather models hints at cool air moving in from the east keeping us wet and stable. Another model shows us heating up with a substantial risk for thunderstorms. I would plan for wet weather Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Severe storms can’t be ruled out for Monday. Stormy weather could continue into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Severe weather will be possible. Once we get through Friday night’s stormy setup, we will have a better handle on the severe threats for early next week. You can also get the latest updates by monitoring the First Alert Weather App.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

