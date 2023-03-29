Emergency alert issued for 19-month-old missing from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An emergency missing child alert has been issued for a 19-month-old from Montgomery

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ava Dansby was last seen on March 19th in Montgomery.

ALEA says Ava may be with her mother Lateasha Wright, 21. Both Ava and Lateasha are considered to be in danger.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532 or call 911.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.