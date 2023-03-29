LawCall
Dog parks and animal clinics now requiring flu shot for dogs

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many local animal clinics and dog facilities are now requiring you to get your dog a flu vaccine before they can stay the night or be treated. This comes after a deadly dog flu outbreak in Birmingham last year.

Local dog parks, like Birmingham’s The Barkery, are now requiring all dogs to have a flu vaccine before they can come back in and play. Many local vets and borders now have the same requirement.

“This is contagious as aerosol,” Dr. Andy Sokol with Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic said.

Last summer, Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic was treating hundreds of dogs a day for canine influenza. They said it’s much less now because they require the flu vaccine for any dog to stay.

“Right now, we don’t let dogs come into the clinic and stay if they’re not current on their flu vaccinations,” Dr. Sokol said. “It’s a two shot booster series and then doing it every year. The first shot has to have a second booster within two to six weeks after the first one.”

Dr. Sokol said the 2022 outbreak was the first time he’s seen dog flu in Birmingham.

“We saw dogs coughing and not responding to the standard treatment for kennel cough,” he said. “We started culturing and it came back as canine influenza. As far as I know, we have never seen dog flu in the state of Alabama, especially here in Birmingham, since they discovered it 25 years ago.”

He said it’s still circulating and spreading when dogs come in close contact.

“If your neighbors have dogs, that’s considered being around them,” Sokol said. “If your neighbor’s dog has it and he is coughing and sneezing and making the germs airborne, then the other dog is exposed to it. If your dog walks down a street and you say ‘he doesn’t see other dogs’, but if a dog walks down that street, they are leaving germs airborne that your dog can come in contact with.”

Symptoms are similar to the human flu and if not treated, can become severe.

“Hacking cough, fever, lethargy, and then it can go into something more serious like pneumonia,” Sokol said. “In here, we have lost two patients that had dog flu.”

Sokol said dog flu will continue to spread in the community and requiring the vaccine is the best way to control it.

“I hope all the clinics in Birmingham will require the vaccine so we can at least control the population having the flu,” Sokol said.

Sokol said dogs will usually start showing those coughing symptoms two to five days after exposure, but he said most vet offices carry the vaccine. It’s usually around $40 to $50.

