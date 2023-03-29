LawCall
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.(Business Wire photo via AP)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHNS/Gray News) - Dairy Queen is gearing up for summer early by offering some cool deals.

In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted, 1985, the ice cream chain announced it is offering its signature frozen treat for 85 cents between April 10-23.

Those interested will have to order online as the deal is only available through the DQ mobile app.

Dairy Queen said the S’mores Blizzard is returning to the menu along with two new flavors: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie blizzards.

“DQ fans have made it clear that s’mores mean summer, ranking it No. 1 among popular Blizzard flavors,” a company spokesperson shared.

Other flavors also returning to the menu are the Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry blizzards.

