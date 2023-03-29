Birmingham Police participate in community walks to build relationships in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are getting out and about this week in an effort to build relationships and trust in the community.

On Tuesday, they completed walks in Ensley, near the Kimbrough Homes Housing Facility and near the site of another deadly homicide.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and several others in leadership positions led officers of every rank through these communities.

They would speak with anyone who was outside. A few ran, or turned the other way when police saw them, but that is why the walk is important in Chief Thurmond’s eyes.

“They are extremely important. We just want to build a relationship with the community. I mean our job is to serve the community and help keep the community safe so we have to build relationships so we can all work together to keep Birmingham safe,” said Chief Thurmond.

Residents asked the chief and officers about violence among our youth and the fact that guns are playing a large role in the homicides our city has seen this year. One resident with a group known as “What About Us Moms” asked what the city is doing to counter gun violence.

“We took over 2,000 guns off the street last year... We just try and police the ones who are out, illegally possessing them and doing things they shouldn’t be doing. Those are the things we try to focus on. So what we are trying to do now is focus on the people who are known to cause violence and problems and deal with them accordingly.”

That resident lost her son to gun violence, and is working to see how her and other moms can help BPD end the violence we see every year.

“We have arranged a meeting so we can work together in the future. That is just some of the relationships that are built when we do things like this,” said Chief Thurmond.

The hope is that others will step up. BPD leaders have stressed that community members will have to buy in if they want to see a difference in the Magic City.

Another series of walks is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

