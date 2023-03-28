On Your Side with safety tips as we approach the peak of spring severe weather season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was an active and deadly weekend of storms across the southeast. We still have the peak of the spring severe weather season to get through. We’re On Your Side with some safety tips you really need to take to heart in the coming weeks.

During severe weather, getting to your safe spot is key. Weather experts says take cover within 60 seconds of a tornado warning. The Huntsville-Madison County EMA says 62% of those killed by tornadoes die in the first five minutes after a warning is issued.

The WBRC First Alert Weather experts say mobile homes are not safe to be in during a tornado. Even with anchors, you have the potential for a mobile home to be lifted off the ground. When a tornado watch is issued, meteorologist Lauren Linahan says go ahead and find shelter elsewhere like at a family or friends site-built home or in a shelter because even the weakest tornadoes can lift a mobile home hundreds of feet in the air.

“When you have that tornado warning issued, it’s just a very quick window in which you have time to take cover. That’s why we always stress preparing ahead of time and going to that friend of family’s home which is safe because a mobile home unfortunately just isn’t going to cut it in a tornado,” Linahan said.

We’re not knocking mobile or manufactured homes. You just need to have a plan before the storm hits. Also don’t rely on the outdoor warning sirens. You also need to have multiple ways to receive alerts.

The WBRC First Alert Weather app is a great tool to keep up with severe weather alerts in your area.

