WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A photographer for WAFF 48 was assaulted by a family member of a man pleading guilty to manslaughter inside the Madison County Courthouse.

Our photographer was covering a court case involving Travion Evans who was accused of shooting two people and killing one in 2018. Evans was originally charged with murder but in court Tuesday, he entered a plea agreement that involved pleading guilty to manslaughter, a lesser charge.

Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.

After Evans pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a woman related to Evans raced toward our photographer, grabbed his arm and tried to cover the camera.

Bailiffs intervened.

