Update: EPA wrapping up work at site of landfill fire in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) -The Environmental Protection Agency is close to wrapping up at the site of the landfill fire in St. Clair County.

It’s a night and day difference at the site according to residents living near the landfill.

“The situation has gotten better. It does look like it’s a big pile of grass now. The smell has gotten better,” said Michele Self who lives near the landfill.

For months, the EPA has been working to smother the fire. The agency brought in about 2,600 truckloads of dirt. The EPA wrapped up their air monitoring last week and will still test the air quality before they leave the site.

County officials are pleased with the work, but Commission Chairman Stan Batemon says what’s been burning at the landfill is still one of his main concerns.

“What did I breathe before this happened? And a little bit of paint and a little bit of caulk wouldn’t necessarily be what we need. We’ve got to continue to monitor what runs out of this landfill for water quality standpoint and we’ve also got to monitor the health of the individuals that breathed so much of the smoke, to begin with,” Batemon said.

We’re told some residents are now fighting with their insurance companies to address some of the issues they say were caused by the landfill fire like smoke getting into their homes.

Self is a part of a group calling for change when it comes to environmental protection in Alabama. She doesn’t want other parts of the state to go through what they’ve been going through the past several months.

“Where do we go with these supposed legal dumps? Does something need to happen. We keep hearing maybe it’s a zoning thing, it’s a county thing. We don’t know. We just know that ADEM knows about these things and hasn’t taken it any further to help anybody to solve it,” Self said.

The county is meeting with the EPA on Wednesday. Commissioner Batemon says he expects the landfill will be turned over to the state and then they will decide what will happen next to the site. We’re told road repairs won’t take place until the EPA wraps up at the landfill.

