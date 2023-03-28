LawCall
Tuscaloosa’s Moon Winx Lodge sign sold

The crescent moon sign at the Moon Winx Lodge is gone.
The crescent moon sign at the Moon Winx Lodge is gone.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A piece of Tuscaloosa history has been sold.

The crescent moon sign at the Moon Winx Lodge is gone. Tuscaloosa City Council president Kip Tyner confirmed to WBRC the property owner sold it.

About a week ago city officials shut the lodge down after what they said were 10 city code violations ranging from structural issues to health concerns.

The famous lodge was where Coach Bear Bryant would keep his players the night before home games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

