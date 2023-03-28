Stillman College hosting annual health fair

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College wants students to put more emphasis on addressing their physical and mental healthcare needs. Administrators hope to help achieve that through a health fair happening on Tuesday.

The Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair, named in honor of a former student who died from viral bronchitis that was addressed in time to help save his life, happens again on Stillman’s campus at 11 a.m. Stillman hosted the first one in 2019, one year after Davis’s death.

People coming to the health fair this year will be able to find free and affordable insurance and access to free or reduced fee services.

Several agencies will also be there to offer health screenings, tests and consultations.

“We really want to connect folks in the community with resources, specifically resource for those who are veterans, those who come from at-risk communities, who may not have this access,” said Aleisha Escobedo with Stillman College. “We are trying to create an access point for them here at Stillman College.”

The Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair takes place Tuesday in the Hay Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The public is also invited to attend so folks can get information regarding their personal health.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.