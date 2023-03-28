LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Stillman College hosting annual health fair

Stillman hosting public health fair
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College wants students to put more emphasis on addressing their physical and mental healthcare needs. Administrators hope to help achieve that through a health fair happening on Tuesday.

The Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair, named in honor of a former student who died from viral bronchitis that was addressed in time to help save his life, happens again on Stillman’s campus at 11 a.m. Stillman hosted the first one in 2019, one year after Davis’s death.

People coming to the health fair this year will be able to find free and affordable insurance and access to free or reduced fee services.

Several agencies will also be there to offer health screenings, tests and consultations.

“We really want to connect folks in the community with resources, specifically resource for those who are veterans, those who come from at-risk communities, who may not have this access,” said Aleisha Escobedo with Stillman College. “We are trying to create an access point for them here at Stillman College.”

The Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair takes place Tuesday in the Hay Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The public is also invited to attend so folks can get information regarding their personal health.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Birmingham Police Car
Jackson-Olin HS senior shot, killed in Birmingham
Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening
One person in custody after shooting outside the Hangout
Shooting outside The Hangout in Gulf Shores; suspect in custody

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Stillman hosting public health fair
The Environmental Protection Agency is close to wrapping up at the site of the landfill fire in...
Update: EPA wrapping up work at site of landfill fire in St. Clair County
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Preliminary data shows at least 3 tornadoes hit central Alabama
It was active and deadly weekend of storms across the southeast. We still have the peak of the...
On Your Side with safety tips as we approach the peak of spring severe weather season