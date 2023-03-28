‘She will be missed’: Family remembers 21-year-old found dead in burned-out car

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - The family and friends of a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in a burned-out car in Hawaii are celebrating her life before laying her to rest Saturday.

Luau Jordan Laulusa was an enlisted soldier who served as a supply specialist with the Hawaii National Guard.

KHNL spoke to her uncle, Sasoa Feagai, who said the family’s focus is to lay her to rest.

“We just remember the good things about Jordan,” Feagai said. “She’s a very beautiful young woman and very loving to her family and friends and she will be missed.”

On March 13, Laulusa’s body was found in a burned car on the Mililani High School campus.

According to court records, she was stabbed.

Police charged 25-year-old Samuel Jones with murder and arson in connection to the case.

Witnesses told authorities they saw Jones gathering items from the burning car before leaving the area, including a sharp object.

Feagai said Laulusa’s family is trying to think only about the good parts of her life. He said the support they have received from the community has been overwhelming and is helping them get through the tragedy.

“The whole family wants to thank the people that got involved early on with the case with the police department and fire department, all the people that did what they did, and the witnesses,” Feagai said. “All the good things that happened, that’s the only thing we focus on now. All the bad things, we just want to forget that.”

The family is holding a private celebration of life for Laulusa next weekend.

Jones remains behind bars on $1 million bail and is expected to enter a plea on the charges.

