Police investigating shooting at Northport apartment

Police investigating shooting at Northport apartment
Police investigating shooting at Northport apartment(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting Tuesday on 43rd Avenue in Northport.

Police say there was a shooting at Georgetown Apartments around 10:15 a.m.

Police investigating shooting at Northport apartment
Police investigating shooting at Northport apartment(WBRC FOX6 News)

According to a neighbor, Thomas Thurman, he says that although he did not see the shooting, he heard a man was shot in the leg by another man.

The condition of the man shot is unknown at this time.

More details will be added to this story as we learn more information.

