Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer from the Leeds Police Department stopped a camper on Interstate 20 East bound Tuesday, March 21. During the stop, police discovered over 50 pounds of marijuana and multiple automatic firearms.

Three individuals were taken into custody for Drug Trafficking.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin says 27-year-old Rodolfo Garcia of Marietta, Georgia, 23-year-old Eduardo Sanchez of Conley, Georgia, and 23-year-old Tyler David Kingsley of Concord, California were each charged with Drug Trafficking and warrants were obtained.

The three males were booked into the St. Clair County Jail on a $1.5M bond each.

If you have any information on criminal activity, contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.

