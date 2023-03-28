LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Only paid subscribers to show in special Twitter feed, Musk says

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. ...
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CEO Elon Musk says that soon, only paid subscribers will show up in the “For You” feed.

Starting April 15, the tab you see when you first sign in will only recommend accounts that pay for premium Twitter service.

Also, non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Musk said the change was to fight bot accounts, but he has also been pushing people to pay $84 a year for Twitter.

Last week, Musk announced that the free blue checkmark for legacy verified accounts given to celebrities, public officials, journalists and notable organizations was going away on April 1.

Users who want to keep it will soon have to pay for the premium Twitter service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Suspect in custody after shooting in Gulf Shores
Shooting outside The Hangout in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Birmingham Police Car
Jackson-Olin HS senior shot, killed in Birmingham
Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening

Latest News

FILE - Wind turbines stand in fields near Palm Springs, California, March 22, 2023. Electricity...
US renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022
Police are on the scene in the 500 block of 12th Street Southwest.
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on city’s southwest side
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants start fire at detention center, killing 40
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown during a visit to Sumy on Tuesday.
Ukraine president extends tour of war’s front-line areas