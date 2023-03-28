New splash pad coming to Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot days like today remind us of summer, being outdoors and having some fun.

Which is why Pelham city leaders are working to make sure this summer Pelham residents can do just that.

Earlier this month, city council approved the purchase of a new splash pad.

Their goal is to expand city amenities for residents.

The council has entered into an agreement with Playcore Wisconsin inc. for the manufacture and installation of a splash pad at Pelham City Park.

City leaders chose the city park location because of the open space.

Lots of projects are being planned for that area and this is the first one coming out of the ground.

Brian Cooper, Pelham Parks and Rec Director said this is a project that has been talked about for five years with a lot of planning and community input.

“A lot of citizen surveys and input has gone into laying our foundation and future and so this is one step in meeting some of those demands that our citizens are looking for,” Cooper said.

City leaders told me it’s a great opportunity for the city to continue to serve their citizens.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.