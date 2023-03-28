Montgomery police searching for missing 17 year old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and the family of a 17-year-old girl are asking for the public’s help finding her.

According to CrimeStoppers, Lauren Lovely was last seen in the area of Saddleback Ridge Drive on March 21st. At the time, she was seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She is described as being 5′5″ and wearing around 115 pounds.

Law enforcement and her family have concerns for her safety, according to CrimeStoppers.

If you know of her whereabouts or have any information, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.