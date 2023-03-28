LawCall
Montgomery police searching for missing 17 year old

Lauren Lovely was last seen on March 21st in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and the family of a 17-year-old girl are asking for the public’s help finding her.

According to CrimeStoppers, Lauren Lovely was last seen in the area of Saddleback Ridge Drive on March 21st. At the time, she was seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She is described as being 5′5″ and wearing around 115 pounds.

Law enforcement and her family have concerns for her safety, according to CrimeStoppers.

If you know of her whereabouts or have any information, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

