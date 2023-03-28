How to talk to your kids about school shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we grapple with the loss from the Nashville school shooting and violence increasing on school campuses over the past few years, you may be wondering how to handle tough conversations at home.

Even if it’s not right in your area, the shootings may feel like they hit close to home because it’s another community similar to your own.

A local psychologist shared some best practices for approaching the topic if your kids are curious. Psychologist Dr. Joshua Klapow says the first thing to do is consider their age, then choose how much information to give them.

“If they haven’t heard about any of this, you have to make that decision as a parent as to whether to tell them or not. And if you’re going to tell them, how intensely to tell them. And so I always recommend start gently, ‘A bad thing happened for younger children, it happened at a school. Yes, people were hurt. Yes, some people die’, things like that. You do that with an older child, and they’re gonna want more details and more explanation,” Klapow said.

Klapow said it is important to know it is not your responsibility as a parent to explain why it happened and then reassure them as much as you can, telling them you are here for them.

He says it’s normal for kids to be affected, showing up in nightmares or in them not wanting to go to school, but if this keeps happening for a prolonged time it might be a good time to talk to your pediatrician or mental health professional.

