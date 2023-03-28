LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Double shooting investigation underway in east Birmingham

Birmingham PD investigating 2 shootings in East Lake area
Birmingham PD investigating 2 shootings in East Lake area(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say two men were found shot March 28 in east Birmingham.

It’s believed the shootings started in the 300 block of 81st Street North due to Shot Spotter data showing at least 10 rounds of gunfire.

One man was found around 12:40 p.m. at East Lake Park near the tennis courts. Police say he has non-life-threatening injuries.


embed google maps on website
Birmingham PD investigating 2 shootings in East Lake area
Birmingham PD investigating 2 shootings in East Lake area(WBRC)

A second man was located nearby in the 8900 block of Glendale Drive. Police say he has life-threatening injuries.


embed google maps on website

Two guns have been recovered.

No arrests have been made.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Police are on the scene in the 500 block of 12th Street Southwest.
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on city’s southwest side
Birmingham Police Car
Jackson-Olin HS senior shot, killed in Birmingham

Latest News

New UAB major seeks to boost community health
UAB’s new nutrition major gaining speed
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Talking about school shootings
How to talk to your kids about school shootings
L to R: Randy Wayne King, 42. Ronnie Lee King, 67.
2 arrested after man, woman killed in Anniston