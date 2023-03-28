Double shooting investigation underway in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say two men were found shot March 28 in east Birmingham.

It’s believed the shootings started in the 300 block of 81st Street North due to Shot Spotter data showing at least 10 rounds of gunfire.

One man was found around 12:40 p.m. at East Lake Park near the tennis courts. Police say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham PD investigating 2 shootings in East Lake area (WBRC)

A second man was located nearby in the 8900 block of Glendale Drive. Police say he has life-threatening injuries.

Two guns have been recovered.

No arrests have been made.

