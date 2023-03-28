LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Calera PD: Tag reader cameras lead to rescue of kidnapped child

Officers responded and recovered the child and arrested the suspect.
Officers responded and recovered the child and arrested the suspect.(Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A child believed to have been kidnapped several states away was rescued in Calera March 27.

Calera Police say its tag reader cameras notified them of a vehicle suspected to be involved with an abducted child. Officers responded and recovered the child and arrested the suspect.

The tag readers only notify police when a tag involved with a crime is detected. This is the fourth child that has been rescued since the department got the cameras.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Birmingham Police Car
Jackson-Olin HS senior shot, killed in Birmingham
Suspect in custody after shooting in Gulf Shores
Shooting outside The Hangout in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions Tuesday
Source: WBRC video
Stillman College hosting annual health fair
Source: WBRC video
Stillman hosting public health fair
The Environmental Protection Agency is close to wrapping up at the site of the landfill fire in...
Update: EPA wrapping up work at site of landfill fire in St. Clair County