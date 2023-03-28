Calera PD: Tag reader cameras lead to rescue of kidnapped child

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A child believed to have been kidnapped several states away was rescued in Calera March 27.

Calera Police say its tag reader cameras notified them of a vehicle suspected to be involved with an abducted child. Officers responded and recovered the child and arrested the suspect.

The tag readers only notify police when a tag involved with a crime is detected. This is the fourth child that has been rescued since the department got the cameras.

