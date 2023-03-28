Birmingham Police looking for man missing since January

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police need your help finding a missing man.

Steven Randolph, 37, was last seen January 15, 2023 around the 5400 block of Lewisburg Street.

He is described as 5′10″ and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

