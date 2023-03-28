LawCall
Birmingham Police looking for man missing since January

Steven Randolph has been missing since January of this year.
Steven Randolph has been missing since January of this year.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police need your help finding a missing man.

Steven Randolph, 37, was last seen January 15, 2023 around the 5400 block of Lewisburg Street.

He is described as 5′10″ and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

