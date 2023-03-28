Beloved Winston Co. teacher struck, killed by vehicle; man charged with murder

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A beloved Winston County teacher has died after he was hit and killed by a vehicle north of Double Springs on County Road 18, according to the Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoddy.

Terry Wayne “Bubba” Lewis had been an auto mechanics teacher at the Winston Career Academy for 18 years.

Sheriff Snoddy said 30-year-old Christian Daniel Modas of Killen was driving the vehicle that hit Lewis.

Christian Modas is being held on a $1 million bond. (Winston Co. Jail)

Modas is charged with murder and is being held at the Winston County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Winston County Superintendent Greg Pendley told WBRC Lewis was the father to five children and had won several national competitions with his students.

Extra guidance counselors will be at the school for students and staff.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.