Woman in critical condition following early morning fire in Ensley

ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire in the early hours of Monday morning left one person in the hospital.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of 45th Street in Ensley just before 1 a.m.

When crews arrived, a fire in the kitchen of the residence was quickly extinguished.

First responders found a female resident hanging out of a rear window with cuts to the arms and hands from the glass of the window. They said it appeared she was trying to escape from the fire.

The woman, who appears to be only occupant of the residence, was transported to UAB hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.