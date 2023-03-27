LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman in critical condition following early morning fire in Ensley

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire in the early hours of Monday morning left one person in the hospital.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of 45th Street in Ensley just before 1 a.m.

When crews arrived, a fire in the kitchen of the residence was quickly extinguished.

First responders found a female resident hanging out of a rear window with cuts to the arms and hands from the glass of the window. They said it appeared she was trying to escape from the fire.

The woman, who appears to be only occupant of the residence, was transported to UAB hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threat Sunday evening
First Alert: Storms still possible through Monday at 6 a.m.; Flash Flood Warning for some areas
Birmingham Police Car
Police: 17-year-old dead after shootout in Birmingham
Storm damage in Hartselle
Four tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
The Anniston Police Department believes these two incidents are related.
Man’s body found in ditch in Anniston, woman found in road with gunshot wound
Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heavy rain causes flooding in Chilton County
Source: WBRC video
Flooding in Chilton County
Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening
Severe weather threat Sunday evening
First Alert: Storms still possible through Monday at 6 a.m.; Flash Flood Warning for some areas