Tuscaloosa County scores economic victory with new manufacturing plant

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A big economic victory for Tuscaloosa County after a Canadian-based company is in the process of setting up its first full American operation near the airport.

We’re told these are high paying jobs and the company is looking for dozens of new employees.

Starting Tuesday afternoon inside the Northport City Hall auditorium, leaders from Epsilon Industries will hold a job fair looking for welders and pipe-fitters along with mechanical and electrical engineers. The job fair will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Epsilon officials are moving quickly to get up and running at what will soon be their new Tuscaloosa County home in Northport on Industrial Park Drive. The building is empty right now, but not for long.

“We’re actually bringing our first wave of employees on April 1,” said Epsilon Human Resource Director Jennifer Culpepper.

Culpepper says Epsilon hopes to be up and running by May 1 with plans to hire anywhere from 180 to 200 employees in stages. All will have a hand in producing HVAC units.

“We make the HVAC chiller-heat exchange units that go on top of buildings,” said Culpepper.

“It’s a cause for celebration,” said Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Director Justice Smyth.

Tuscaloosa County economic leaders say this is huge on so many levels. Smyth says there promises to be the so-called ‘multiplier effect’ on the economy, meaning more dollars in sales taxes and housing.

“They’re looking to fill 80 jobs by the end of the year, 180 jobs when they’re fully phased in, $30 an hour starting out - these are significant positions,” said Smyth.

A feather in Tuscaloosa County’s cap, the county beat out 5 other cities for the business, according to Culpepper.

“Proximity to the airport, definitely, and the ability to bring in top clientele,” said Culpepper.

This part of west Alabama’s economy just got a little better with the locals opening the doors to new merchants from Canada.

Epsilon Industries to open manufacturing facility in Tuscaloosa Co. (Epsilon Industries)

