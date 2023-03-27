LawCall
‘They were hiding in the closet’: Daughter of Nashville teacher describes fatal shooting

The daughter said though she was hearing from her mom, she didn’t know if she was safe.
Avery Myrick
Avery Myrick(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting at a school in Nashville has left three children, two adults and the shooter dead.

Police said 28-year-old Audrey Hale entered Covenant Presbyterian School with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said Hale was a former student at the school and killed multiple adults and children.

A Pre-K teacher at the school was hiding with her students at the time of the shooting. She was a teacher there for nearly a decade.

Her daughter, Avery Myrick, said though she was hearing from her mom, she wasn’t sure if she was safe.

The teacher's daughter speaks out on the terrifying situation.

“She said they were hiding in the closet, and there was shooting all over,” Myrick said. “[She said] they had potentially tried to get into her room.”

Myrick said receiving the initial call from her mother was a relief, but that she hurt for the families who didn’t get that call.

WSMV4 has crews on the scene and will provide updates throughout the day.

