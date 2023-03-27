Salvation Army deploys emergency disaster response team to Mississippi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army Birmingham Area Command say they have deployed an Emergency Disaster (EDS) Response team to Lexington, Mississippi to help provide relief efforts to impacted areas after severe storms devasted the area.

Crews will be stationed at Camp Hidden Lake in Lexington, The Salvation Army’s Youth Camp.

Birmingham is providing a mobile feeding unit to serve meals, snacks and water to those in need.

If you want to help those in need, The Salvation Army says financial support is the best way to provide support to our neighbors in crisis.

To make a monetary contribution, visit helpsalvationarmy.org or text MSTORNADOES TO 51555.

