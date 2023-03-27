LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Woman on drugs tries to fight people while holding a baby

Taylor Blanton
Taylor Blanton(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is facing several charges after Madisonville Police say she tried to fight people while she was on drugs and holding a baby.

It happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at a laundry mat on Grapevine Road.

Police say Taylor Blanton was holding her baby while yelling, threatening, and putting her hands on other people.

They say she put her hands on an officer’s chest when they arrived.

Police say her eyes were dilated and bloodshot.

They say she was clearly under the influence of drugs, and they asked her to hand the baby over to someone else.

Police say Blanton was incoherent and belligerent.

They say she refused to hand over the baby, and eventually they had to force the child from her arms.

The infant was placed with child services.

Blanton’s charges include resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police Car
UPDATE: Jackson-Olin senior shot and killed in Birmingham
Severe weather threat Sunday evening
First Alert: Storms still possible through Monday at 6 a.m.; Flash Flood Warning for some areas
Storm damage in Hartselle
Four tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening
The Anniston Police Department believes these two incidents are related.
UPDATE: Woman found in road after Anniston shooting dies

Latest News

Rainfall totals.
FIRST ALERT: Drying out Monday afternoon, evening; temps in the 70s
L to R: Douglas Joseph Pendleton, 72. Kelly Bell, 35.
JCCO searching for families of 2 men found dead
Sheriff’s Deputies were called March 26 around 10:56 a.m. to investigate a report of a man...
Man’s body found on road in Jefferson Co. after being dumped from vehicle
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham airport increased traffic
Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info