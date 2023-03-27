Police: Man shot dead in B’ham gas station parking lot early Sunday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at a gas station on Tallapoosa Street Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Circle K located at 1700 Tallapoosa Street around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, we’re told they found an unresponsive man lying in the parking lot.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews were called to the scene and they pronounced the victim dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim was approached by an unknown suspect who they say opened fire on him.

We’re told the victim was able to return fire before collapsing.

No suspect is in custody.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

Homicide Investigation 1700 Tallapoosa Street. pic.twitter.com/Js6FMkeo5b — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) March 27, 2023

